A traffic police crew of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division for the Guryevsky District, engaged in traffic surveillance, tried to stop a Lada Kalina car, but the driver ignored the police’s demands and tried to hide at high speed. Traffic inspectors began the pursue. During the movement, the motorist repeatedly violated the Traffic rules, creating a threat to the safety of others.

On one of the streets in the private sector of the city, police officers blocked the car and, as a result, detained its driver. The 37-year-old offender had clear signs of alcoholic intoxication. In addition, it turned out that the man was transporting his two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 4-year-old son, in the passenger compartment of the vehicle without special restraints.

A drunkenness test confirmed that the Lada driver was drunk. In relation to him, the police drew up 12 protocols, including 3 - for driving at red light, 2 - for failure to provide an advantage to pedestrians in traffic, as well as protocols for failure to comply with the police officer’s requirement to stop the vehicle, violation of the rules for transporting children, drunk driving and other offenses.

The amount of administrative penalties imposed on the driver in the form of fines amounted to 10,500 rubles. Also, by court decision, he was subjected to administrative arrest for 24 hours. In addition, he faces a deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to 1.5 years with an administrative fine of 30,000 rubles.