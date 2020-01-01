In February of this year, a 42-year-old resident of the city of Tambov was returning to the regional center with a large sum of money. The man sold an apartment in one of the nearby cities of the region. On the way back, in an intercity bus, he fell asleep and did not immediately notice the loss of one and a half million rubles. There were no passengers who had been sitting next to him, and the driver could not explain anything about the loss of a large sum of money from the passenger. Then the Tambov citizen turned for help to the police.

Criminal investigation officers conducted a set of operational-search measures and established that a bus driver who, during the initial interrogation, categorically denied any involvement, could have taken the one and a half million rubles. The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tambov has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. During investigative and operational measures, the investigators managed to find evidence confirming that the 27-year-old bus driver had committed the theft of the money. By court order, he was arrested and placed in a temporary detention center of the MIA Administration. The suspect confessed that he had been unable to resist the large amount of money and had appropriated it. He hid one and a half million rubles at his relatives’. The money was seized during a search.

As part of the investigative and operational measures, police officers found and returned the missing one and a half million rubles to the victim. The resident of Tambov thanked all the police officers who had taken part in the investigation of the criminal case for prompt solving of the crime and returning the stolen money.

In April, the investigation of that criminal case was completed. It was sent with the indictment to the prosecutor's office of the Oktyabrsky District of the city of Tambov for approval. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.