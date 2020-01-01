Inquirers of police division No. 2 of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” completed criminal investigation against a 56-year-old female resident of the regional center, who fictitiously registered 40 foreign citizens in her apartment.

During raid events, the police checked an address in one of the houses in the Oktyabrsky District of the regional center, where several foreigners were registered. The police found out that none of them actually lived in the apartment.

Law enforcement officers established that during the year the owner of the apartment for a monetary reward in the amount of 500 rubles had fictitiously registered 40 people. It should be noted, that in fact, she did not provide housing to the people.

With respect to the female resident of Krasnoyarsk, investigators instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Currently, the criminal case materials have been sent to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Krasnoyarsk for consideration on the merits.