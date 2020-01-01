During the operative-search measures, officers of division No. 4 of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region detained a suspect of sale of a fake banknote.

Police officers found that a 33-year-old resident of Bataysk, previously convicted for drug theft and possession, paid at the cash desk of one of the city’s restaurants with a counterfeit banknote of five thousand rubles. The fake was discovered during the cash collection from the restaurant, after which its employees reported the fact to the police.

During the investigation, it was found that the suspect was involved in six similar episodes of the unlawful activity. The total damage exceeded 35 thousand rubles.

As the police established, the defendant operated according to the same scheme: he went to retail outlets and restaurants in Rostov-on-Don and Bataysk and paid with counterfeit banknotes.

Criminal cases on crime features stipulated by part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Manufacture, storage, transportation or sale of counterfeit money or securities” were initiated. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to eight years. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The criminal investigation continues. Police officers carry out investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at establishing the circumstances of the manufacture of seized counterfeit banknotes.