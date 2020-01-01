In connection with numerous media inquiries and the appearance in the media space of publications with various versions and forecasts of the impact of the epidemiological situation on the level and structure of crime in the Russian Federation, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs informs:

The analysis of statistical data on the state of crime for January - March 2020 indicates that the operational situation in the country remains stable and controlled.

In particular, the number of registered murders and attempted murders decreased by 4.9%, and deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 3.3%. Significantly less acts of brigandage were recorded - less by 22.4% and robberies - by 8.4%. A decrease in the number of facts of misappropriation or embezzlement - by 1.7% and cases of intentional arson - by 1.5%.

Contrary to the forecasts made by some experts regarding the growth of street crime, allegedly related to the consequences of the restrictive measures introduced, the number of crimes committed in the streets, squares, parks and gardens decreased by 3.3%, including rape and attempted rape - by 31.1%, acts of brigandage - by 20.9%, robberies - by 9.9%, thefts - by 11.2%. It has become safer at transport objects, where the number of registered crimes is less by 10.9%.

At the same time, cybercrime continues to have a significant impact on the criminal situation. The number of IT crimes increased by 83.9%, and the share of such offenses reached 19.9% of the total. Mainly because of this factor, the crime rate in the country as a whole grew by 4%.

An additional analysis of statistics for March 2020 revealed similar trends. Compared to March 2019, the number of murders and attempted murders reduced by 1.5%, cases of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 5.1%, acts of brigandage - by 11.3%, robberies - by 12.4%. However, the number of frauds increased by 48.5%, and the number of frauds using electronic means of payment more than doubled. The total number of crimes registered in March of this year exceeded the March of the last year by 4.4%, mainly due to the growth of the cybercrime.

When preparing materials, we urge media representatives to rely on objective indicators of official statistics and not to trust dubious sources of information.