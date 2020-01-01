“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zamoskvorechye District detained a man suspected of theft of money from an elderly woman.

An 80-year-old female-resident of the capital called the police, and said that an unknown person had called her mobile phone number and introduced himself as a local precinct officer. The man asked for help in detaining a group of fraudsters, for which it was allegedly necessary to withdraw a large amount from a bank account. According to him, criminals would find out about that, would try to get hold of the money and would be detained red-handed.

The pensioner agreed, went to the bank, where she withdrew 300 thousand rubles, and then returned home. After some time, the same man called her again and said that now it was urgently necessary to throw out the money from the balcony, which she did. Having picked up the package, the scammers disappeared in a car, but the victim managed to remember its number plate.

As a result of operational search activities of criminal investigators one of the suspects was detained on the Baikalskaya street. The stolen cash was returned to the elderly Muscovite.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zamoskvorechye District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the defendants a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.