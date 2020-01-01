During a complex of operational-search measures on the Khabarovsk-Nakhodka highway, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department and the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory, with the power support of fighters of the Rosgvardia, detained six men aged from 25 to 57. In the truck in which the detainees were traveling, law enforcement officers found livestock, construction tools and materials stolen the day before during the robbery attack: the attackers tied up the guard of a private farmstead and seized the above described property under the threat of a knife.

Currently the police established the involvement of the suspects in five episodes of criminal activity.

Since December last year, theft, robbery and brigandage were committed by the perpetrators in different villages of the Khabarovsky District. Various building materials, scrap metal, livestock, as well as agricultural and heavy equipment became the objects of theft.

The accomplices drove up to a pre-determined place of theft in a vehicle, loaded the property of the victims, which they subsequently sold to recycling points. The property that could not be sold immediately was stored for further sale on the territory of a private house of one of the group members in the village of Rakitnoye. Money was spent on personal needs. The vehicles were dismantled by the group member and sold for spare parts.

The investigating authorities of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory instituted criminal proceedings against members of the group under part 3 of Article 161 “Robbery”, part 4 of Article 158 “Theft” and part 4 of Article 162 “Brigandage” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

With respect to four suspect a preventive measure has been chosen by court in the form of arrest with respect to two – a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Currently, the police are taking measures to return the seized property to the victims.

Operational officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory possess information about the involvement of the suspects in the commission of a number of other similar crimes.