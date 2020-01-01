The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Smolensk Region sent to court a criminal case charging with fraud a local resident born in 1988.

According to investigators, the defendant committed a series of frauds between April 2018 and February 2019. He found on an Internet site of free classified ads citizens who were selling old cars. The defendant, having no money and no intention to pay it, suggested car owners to sell those cars, and having drawn up a purchase and sale agreement with installment payment, a loan agreement and a debt receipt for an amount equal to the cost of the car. The deceived by him citizens agreed to those conditions, gave him the keys and the registration certificate for the vehicle. Having seized the vehicles, the defendants disposed of them at his discretion – sold them to a scrap metal collection point or dismantled them into spare parts and sold them.

The size of the material damage ranged between 22 thousand and 309 thousand rubles. Thus, the defendant managed to deceive 30 citizens. The total amount of the damage exceeded 1.7 million rubles. In addition, he deceived two more citizens by promising them to assist in obtaining driver's licenses. He “earned” on them another 14 thousand rubles.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.