An investigator of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kurgan sent to court a criminal case against three residents of the regional center accused of committing crimes under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted theft committed from a bank account, as well as in relation to electronic money”.

A 29-year-old previously convicted citizen called the phone numbers of residents of the Yaroslavl, Arkhangelsk and Samara regions and introduced himself as a bank security officer. The man informed his victims that an unauthorized transfer of funds was being made from their bank cards. To solve the problem, the offender suggested his interlocutors to go to an ATM and carry out a number of operations, or give him the card number, its expiration date, the code on the back side and passwords received in SMS messages. As a result of those actions, the citizen received access to the funds of the victims.

During the investigation, the defendant was found to be involved in eight episodes of the criminal activity. Five of them were committed by the man in cooperation with accomplices – girls aged 23 and 26, who helped him to mislead the victims.

The material damage caused by the offenders, totaled about one hundred eighty thousand rubles. In two cases, the defendants failed in completing the criminal actions, because the victims suspected fraud and refused to transfer funds.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Kurgansky City Court for consideration on the merits. The maximum penalty provided for by the sanction of the article is up to six years in prison.