The court found a citizen born in 1978 guilty of committing crimes under Part 4 of Art. 166, part 2 of Article 162, two episodes under Part 1 of Art. 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Hijacking committed with the use of violence dangerous to life and health, robbery committed with the use of an object used as a weapon, illegal possession of narcotic drugs”.

It was established that in July this year the offender called a taxi. Under the pretext of visiting the grave of a comrade, he asked the driver to take him to the Severnoye Cemetery. Sitting behind the driver, he swept a rope around his neck, after which he tied the man and placed him in the trunk, and then headed for the street Ulitsa 1905 goda. On the way, the victim was able to get out of the car in the Central Market area and reported the crime to the police.

The offender arrived at the scrap metal collection point, where, threatening with a knife, he took from the employee of the organization the revenue in the amount of about 100 thousand rubles. After that, he left the Kia Rio taxi on the Obrosov street and disappeared.

Police officers during a search operation detained the man on the Gagarin Boulevard. The citizen confessed to the crime. All the stolen property was returned to the rightful owners. During a personal search, a drug mephedrone weighing about 0.5 grams was found. At the time of detention, the man was already a defendant in a criminal case. A few months earlier, the defendant was stopped by the traffic police, who found about 0.5 grams of heroin in his car.

During the investigation, the offender was kept in custody. The court sentenced the man to 13 years and 6 months of imprisonment in a special penal colony. He was also fined for 50 thousand rubles.