“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, in collaboration with colleagues from the Central Administrative District of the capital, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a suspect in robbery and kidnapping.

An 18-year-old Muscovite turned to the police, who said that two strangers approached him in the area of Kitay-Gorod and, threatening with knives, took away his mobile phone and money. Then the attackers forced him in a taxi and drove him in an unknown direction. While the car was moving, the men continued to threaten and intimidate the student. After some time, they took a bank card from the victim and in one of the terminals transferred his savings to their account, and then disappeared.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigators detained one of the suspects in the apartment he rented on the Pavel Korchagin Street.

Investigator of the Investigation Division for the Tagansky District of the Investigation Administration for the Central Administrative District of the IC of Russia GA for Investigation for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of offenses under Art. 162 and Art. 126 of the Russian Criminal Code. Currently, the necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the offense,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.