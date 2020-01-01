“Precinct police officers, together with operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mitino District of Moscow, detained the suspect in an attempted fraud.

The police received a report that fraudulent actions could be committed against an elderly woman-resident of the capital. During the check, the police found out that an unknown man had called the pensioner on her home phone and introduced himself as the chief doctor of her polyclinic. He said that a serious illness had been diagnosed in the woman, and in case of her refusal from treatment, she could be paralyzed. Feeling that the interlocutor was seriously scared, the suspect offered to buy from him the necessary medicines worth more than half a million rubles. Having believed him, the elderly woman withdrew the required amount from the bank, after which she agreed to meet with a courier on the Mitinskaya Street.

At the time of the funds transfer, the suspect was detained. He turned to be a previously convicted resident of the Moscow Region.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mitino District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under articles 30 and 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.