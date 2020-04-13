A forester reported to the police the discovery of traces of illegal logging near the village of Stary Prosvet in the Ketovsky District.

At the scene of the incident, the operative group of the police division found fresh cuts of trees and traces of vehicles. During the inspection of the illegal logging site, the police found that the “black loggers” managed to cut 35 pines with a total volume of 70.45 cubic meters. The damage from their illegal activities exceeded 2.5 million rubles.

As a result of the operational search measures carried out by the police, the identities of the suspects were established on the same day. On suspicion of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest stands”, a father and son living in a village near the crime scene were detained. At the place of residence of one of the suspects, the police found sawn trees, a chainsaw and a tractor, on which pines were allegedly transported. At the second participant’s in the criminal activity there was found a timber truck with a manipulator.

The defendants are under recognizance not to leave. The sanction of the article incriminated to them provides for a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison with a fine from 200 to 500 thousand rubles. The vehicles were seized.