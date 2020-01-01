In Perm, the court found the 31-year-old resident of the territorial center guilty of a number of grave and especially grave crimes related to trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances and his cohabitant, born in 1986, guilty of committing a crime under part 2 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal possession of narcotic drugs in large quantities”. In addition, the Perm resident was found guilty of using fake documents.

It was established that the man was engaged in illegal activities from January 2017 to May 2019. Officers of the Administration for drug control of the territorial MIA GA in a warehouse on the Altaiskaya street found equipment, ingredients and precursors for amphetamine production, as well as a ready for sale psychotropic substance. During the operational-search activities, the police took the trail of the offender. The man was detained after he had made several caches with amphetamine. During the search at his place of residence in the apartment on the Permskaya street the police discovered a hemp plantation and a laptop, in which the defendant planned his every action and described observations of the cannabis cultivation. In total, law enforcement officers seized 11 hemp bushes, about 1 kg of marijuana and over 300 grams of amphetamine. The citizen intended to sell the psychotropic substance and part of the herbal drug. The remaining part of marijuana was stored by the defendant and his cohabitant for personal use. The offender rented the room and the apartment using fake documents.

The defendants pleaded not guilty. For the period of the investigation, the man was taken to custody; his cohabitant was on her own recognizance. The Dzerzhinsky District Court sentenced the citizen to 15 years in a maximum security colony, and the woman to 4 years in a general security colony. They were also fined for 500 and 100 thousand rubles, respectively.