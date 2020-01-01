“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the defendant, being the head of a construction company, attracted funds of more than 170 citizens and legal organizations as investments under the guise of constructing in the territory of the regional center three 25-story apartment buildings, the construction of which was discontinued. The victims suffered a damage totaling 890 million rubles.

In addition, the defendant is charged with embezzlement of funds of one of the banks in a particularly large amount. Providing deliberately inaccurate accounting information about the financial condition and economic situation of the enterprise, the offender misled bank employees and illegally obtained a loan of 600 million rubles.

As a result of the defendant’s illegal activities, the total amount of damage exceeded one billion rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Krasnodar for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.