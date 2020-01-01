“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group of individuals suspected of fraud.

The investigators found that the offenders acquired a database with personal data of Moscow residents. One of them called pensioners on landlines and introduced himself as an employee of a polyclinic. The man reported that serious illnesses, including cancer were diagnosed in the elderly people, and they urgently needed to purchase an expensive medication. Trusting citizens agreed to the purchase, after which the suspect's accomplice visited them. He passed over to the victims a glucose solution, took the money and left.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained two suspects. They turned out to be residents of the Moscow Region, previously convicted for similar crimes. The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of one of the suspects, the second is under recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

During searches at the place of residence of the defendants, databases with personal data of citizens in electronic and printed formats, forms of payment documents and computer equipment were found.

Currently, necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.