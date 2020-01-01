“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of fraud, forgery of documents and their further sale.

According to investigators, the offenders manufactured and sold fake driver’s licenses, diplomas and certificates of education, insurance policies, as well as state registration plates of vehicles. The alleged organizer carefully thought out the scheme for the sale of fakes, and his accomplice found potential customers by posting ads on social networks and instant messengers.

The Administration for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory has instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 4 of Article 159 and part 1 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of one of the suspects, the second is under recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

During searches of detainees’ places of residence, ready for sale fake documents and equipment for their manufacture, were found. Forms, more than 20 seals and stamps of various institutions and organizations were also seized.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.