The unlawful acts were committed by the 23-year-old defendant from June to August last year. The offender chose apartments on the ground floor, where the owners left windows in the airing mode for the night. He climbed onto the windowsill, reached for the handle and opened the frame. He was not confused by the fact that there were people sleeping in the premises. Lighting up the way with a flashlight, the defendant examined the rooms and stole small sized valuables: cell phones, bank cards, jewelry and wallets. Only in one case he was scared by an awakened owner of the apartment. The man tried to detain the offender, but the latter jumped out of the open window and fled.

On the Pavlik Morozov street, the defendant, in addition to the purse with a small amount of money, took the key ring for car alarms and left the scene of the crime in the victim’s foreign car. In a rented garage, he removed a set of wheels from the car and sold them to his acquaintance. The woman resident of Khabarovsk estimated the total damage at an amount of approximately 340 thousand rubles. Subsequently, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk seized the stolen foreign car and returned it to the owner.

Penetrating at night into an apartment of a house on the Voroshilov Street, the defendant stole the mistress’s purse and two cell phones. In the purse, he found 150 thousand rubles, and in the cover of the smartphone a bank card with a pin code. At the nearest ATM, the defendant withdrew 100 thousand rubles from the account.

The offender was detained by criminal investigation officers of the division for solving cases of theft, robbery and brigandage of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk. Previously, the young man was repeatedly prosecuted for theft of property. He was released from a colony in the Primorsky Territory twenty days before the first theft.

In the process of investigating a criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 158 “Theft” and parts 1 and 2 of Article 159.3 “Fraud using electronic means of payment”, the involvement of the offender in 17 illegal episodes was established. The total damage to the victims amounted to about one million rubles.

During the investigation, the defendant pleaded guilty in full, actively assisted in solving the unlawful acts committed by him and partially reimbursed the victims for financial losses. In addition, as a security measure, an arrest was imposed by police officers on the seized 160 thousand rubles, which the offender had received in a criminal way.

The court found the Khabarovsk citizen guilty and sentenced him to imprisonment for a term of four years and six months with serving the sentence in a strict regime penal colony.