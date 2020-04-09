Female leader of a destructive organization was exposed in another fraud. It turned out that for 10 years she was deceiving a man, providing him with imaginary mystical services.

As previously reported, police in St. Petersburg detained a 52-year-old woman - leader of a destructive esoteric organization, engaged in holding paid seminars that had a devastating effect on the mental health of citizens. The offender became a suspect in a criminal case initiated in August 2019, on the fact of fraud and was placed into custody. Subsequently, the police established the suspect’s involvement in at least 5 cases of theft of “clients” funds by way of fraud in the community, the total damage from which exceeded 6 million rubles. In all the established cases, women were victimized.

As a result of operational-search measures and investigative actions in the criminal case, officers of the “E” Center of the MIA of Russia GA revealed that the suspect under the guise of training and psychological assistance, abused the trust and emotional state of a 48-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, convincing him of the need of getting various magical services on a paid basis. At the same time, the man was given false guarantees of protection of his life, health, and the family from any risks and negative effects for an unlimited period of time. By creating the semblance of providing these services to the “client”, giving her deceptive actions a religious-mystical form, the woman assured the victim of imminent positive results, which was not true and had no real basis. All this continued for a long time - from 2007 to 2017. The total damage caused to the victim during the period amounted to about 1.5 million rubles.

On April 9, 2020, the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Moskovsky District initiated a criminal case against the above mentioned citizen on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The police continue to identify all episodes of the suspect’s illegal activities. The applied to her preventive measure of placement to custody remained unchanged.