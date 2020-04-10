During the operational-search activities in the Oktyabrsky District of the Jewish Autonomous Region, officers of the regional Administration of the MIA of Russia, with the support by special units of the Rosgvardia, revealed a fact of illegal logging on a particularly large scale.

Staff of a private organization, in the absence of a proper permit, for the purpose of commercial timber harvesting, managed to harvest more than 700 cubic meters of wood of different species: birch, oak, larch and aspen. The wood sorted by species was being prepared for export.

The damage caused to the state by illegal logging amounted to 1,551,879 rubles.

The investigation unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Jewish Autonomous Region initiated a criminal case on this fact stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.

The criminal investigation was taken under special control by the leadership of the regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

A complex of investigative actions is currently being implemented. The criminal investigation continues.