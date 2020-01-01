The MIA of Russia has prepared a draft Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation “On the approval of the Rules for the registration of traffic accidents, as well as on amendments to some acts of the Government of the Russian Federation and the recognition as invalid of acts and certain provisions of acts of the Government of the Russian Federation”.

The project was developed as part of the federal project “Road Safety” of the national project “Safe and High-Quality Roads” and was aimed at improving the accident records.

The rules clarify certain concepts (terms), specify cases of non-inclusion of data on accidents in the official statistical information, with account of international experience and practice, as well as recommendations of the World Health Organization. The list of participants in recording information on accidents has been supplemented with the Russian Union of Auto Insurers to be able to obtain information on accidents documented without the participation of authorized police officers.

The adoption of the draft Ordinance will minimize the discrepancy between official statistical information on the number of deaths as a result of an accident and the information available at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, medical organizations and the Federal State Statistics Service.

Draft Ordinance of the Russian Government is currently going through the process of public discussion on the Single Portal for posting information about the development by federal executive bodies of draft regulations and the results of their public discussion.