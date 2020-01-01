“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed an attempt to sell pseudo tests for COVID-19.

The investigators found that an advertisement on the sale of those tests was posted on one of the Internet sites. Subsequently, three residents of the Moscow Region were detained while trying to sell 350 units of the declared products at a price of 2,300 rubles for each.

Police found that the offenders sold vacuum disposable blood sampling tubes containing an unknown substance. All the seized products were sent for research.

Investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by Articles 30 and 159 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Currently, necessary measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are being taken,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.