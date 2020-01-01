“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, with the power support by the special unit “Grom”, detained three citizens of the Republic of Ukraine on suspicion of illegal production of psychotropic substances.

In the course of processing the obtained operational information, the police established that the offenders rented a house in the Serpukhovsky District to create a laboratory for the production of mephedrone. Inside the house, investigators found various containers with precursors, canisters with hydrochloric acid, electronic scales, and also plastic containers filled with liquid. Presumably, two suspects were responsible for the chemical production of prohibited substances, and the third delivered them to customers' addresses.

A chemical study confirmed that law enforcement authorities seized a psychotropic substance mephedrone with a total weight of about 9.5 kilograms, which makes about 28 thousand single doses.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Serpukhovskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Articles 30 and 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the defendants a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.