At the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs under the chairmanship of the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General of police Aleksandr Gorovoy, a meeting of the MIA Operational Headquarters on preventing COVID-19 spread in the Russian Federation was held. The event was attended by chiefs of units of the MIA of Russia Central Office, and in the video-conference communication mode - by chiefs of territorial bodies of the Ministry.

The meeting addressed the issues related to the current epidemiological situation and referring to the competence of internal affairs bodies.

Aleksandr Gorovoy outlined the main aspects of the interaction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and its territorial bodies with the coordinating bodies under the Government of the Russian Federation and the operational headquarters of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, informed the participants about the extension of the validity of passports of citizens of the Russian Federation, driver's licenses, patents, temporary residence permits to foreign citizens and stateless persons.

The First Deputy-Minister instructed the chiefs of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies to exclude facts:

- of detention of individuals and vehicles transporting food, medicines, household appliances, seeds and planting material, as well as some other goods;

- bringing to administrative responsibility of citizens with passports of a citizen of the Russian Federation or national driver’s licenses that have become invalid because of their expiration;

- bringing to administrative responsibility the parents (guardians) of underage children who did not apply for a passport at the specified time after reaching the age of 14.

In addition, the territorial units were aimed at systematic work of identifying and bringing to administrative responsibility those who violate the quarantine and self-isolation regimes.

In conclusion, Aleksandr Gorovoy instructed to organize joint work with regional executive bodies and representatives of traditional faiths on law enforcement during the upcoming major religious holidays.