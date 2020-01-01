A 32-year-old resident of the Dmitrovsky District of the Moscow Region was delivered from an electric train Mozhaisk-Dmitrov to the duty unit of the MIA of Russia linear division at the Moscow - Savelovskaya station on suspicion of drug trafficking. During the personal search of the suspect there were found and seized 21 bundles with powdered substance. Forensic study found that 7 of them contained a narcotic drug - mephedrone with a total weight of almost 24 grams. The other 14 bundles were also sent for examination.

The delivered to the police man said that he had bought the synthetic drug for further packaging and distribution.

During a search of the suspect’s place of residence, transport police found 20 packages with powdered substance, a polymer bundle with a substance in the form of crystals, 4 rolls of insulating tape, 78 packages with zip locks and scales, all of which were hidden in medicine boxes. and headphone packaging.

According to the statement of the Forensic Center of the Transport Police Administration for the Central Federal District, the seized substances were a mixture containing a narcotic drug, a N-methylephedrone derivative with a total weight of over 47 grams; a mixture containing the drug mephedrone with a total mass of 1.59 grams, as well as a powder containing amphetamine with a total weight of over 18 grams.

In addition, during the inspection of the sites of caches indicated by the offender, officers of the drug control division of the linear unit found and seized 6 bundles of powdered substance, in which there was a mixture containing mephedrone with a total weight of 5.3 grams.

The Investigator of the MIA of Russia Linear Division at the Moscow - Savelovskaya station prosecuted the man on the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal production, sale or transportation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogs in a large amount”. The suspect has been arrested.

Previously the man was already tried for possession of narcotic substances. The investigation is underway.