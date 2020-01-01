In Krasnoyarsk Territory, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Yeniseisky” detained a suspect of organizing the illegal logging on a particularly large scale.

In the course of operational-search activities, police officers found that the director of the logging company had hired a lumberjack team. The offender misled the workers about the availability of permits for cutting conifers in the Yeniseisky District Forestry. As a result, more than 6,177 cubic meters of timber were illegally harvested. The total damage exceeded 14.8 million rubles.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Yeniseisky” initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest stands”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. The offender is currently under house arrest.