A local resident turned to the duty unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for Sochi with a statement about the loss of funds from his accounts. The man explained to the police that four bank cards had been stolen from him, and then he received messages from a financial institution about the write-off of funds. The total damage exceeded 1,000,000 rubles.

During the operational-search activities criminal investigators identified and located the suspect. The 31-year-old visitor from the Stavropol Territory was detained at the place of temporary residence in the resort city and was taken to the police division for further proceedings.

It was established that the suspect on one of the streets of Sochi noticed a man who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Having gained confidence of the victim, the offender stole bank cards from him, and later cashed out funds from them and disposed of the funds at his discretion.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi have instituted a criminal investigation into the fact on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.