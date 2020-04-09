Police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 22 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tolyatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners at the place of stay.

According to the police, in March of this year, a local resident born in 1985 illegally registered 38 foreign citizens at the place of her own registration and residence in an apartment of an apartment building in the Tsentralny District of Tolyatti, not planning to provide them with living quarters in the future.

The suspect was warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense. According to law enforcers, she was not prosecuted earlier.

The woman pleaded guilty to the crime in full and explained that she had received a monetary reward for the service.

Currently a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation” has been initiated against the detainee. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.