The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, together with law enforcement agencies of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, with the participation of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and the military police of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, carried out the first stage of the interstate operational-preventive action “Search”.

During the event, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained 3,383 suspects wanted for crimes. Among them, more than a thousand - for committing crimes against property, 240 - for illegal economic activities, another 217 - for crimes in the area of drug trafficking.

So, operatives of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, together with colleagues from the North Caucasus Federal District with the participation of the Rosgvardia in the city of Karabulak, Republic of Ingushetia, detained the man who had been wanted for more than 27 years for the committed murder.

In addition, in the territory of the Russian Federation there were found 215 suspects wanted by internal affairs bodies of CIS member states. For example, in the territory of the Novosibirsk Region a woman was detained who is suspected by law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Tajikistan of murder and involvement in the use of drugs.

Also, in the framework of the interstate operational-preventive action “Search” in the territory of the CIS member states, 134 persons wanted for crimes in Russia were identified. One example is the detention in Warsaw by the police of the Republic of Poland of a Russian citizen wanted by Interpol and accused of murder, robbery and banditry.