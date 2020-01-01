“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District, together with representatives of the Rosalkogolregulirovaniye (Russian Alcohol Regulation Authority) took measures to counteract the illegal circulation of ethyl alcohol in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania.

When examining the premises and vehicles of a pharmaceutical manufacturer, the police found more than 200 thousand liters of alcohol stored there, which was not reflected in the unified state automated information system for recording the volume of production and turnover of ethyl alcohol, alcohol and alcohol-containing products.

In addition, police officers detained nine heavy vehicles transporting 195 thousand liters of ethyl alcohol packaged in various containers under the guise of a pharmaceutical substance.

Procedural actions are being taken on all the revealed facts,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.