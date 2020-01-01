“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a man suspected of illegal entrepreneurship.

It was established that in the territory of the Semiluksky District, a local resident organized the production of mineral fertilizers used in agriculture. However, he did not receive a license to manufacture those products. He subsequently sold illegally produced goods through his acquaintances and through the Internet, posting ads on agricultural forums. The income from the offenders’ illegal activities exceeded 35 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 171 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

During searches in warehouses, police seized products ready for sale: about 21 tons of liquid fertilizers and one and a half tons of granular fertilizers.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken by police officers to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.