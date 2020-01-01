A representative of a gold mining company filed a statement with the MIA of Russia Subdivision for the Oymyakonsky District about the theft of scrap metal from the territory of an industrial site.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers identified the suspect, he turned out to be a previously convicted 37-year-old local resident.

The preliminary investigation established that the offender drove his truck with a manipulator to an industrial site located about 400 kilometers away from the village of Ust-Nera, and for obtaining illegal profit, collected written-off power units, spare parts for engines, running gears of transport machines and equipment. The total mass of stolen scrap metal was about three tons.

The suspect kept other people's property in his garage and planned to sell it to a ferrous metal scrap collection point.

The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”, and the preventive measure was chosen in the form of a recognizance not to leave and behave appropriately.