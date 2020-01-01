Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kerch, together with the FSB of Russia Department in the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, in March of this year during operational-search activities in the territory of Kerch, documented a fact of organization of illegal migration of a foreign citizen.

The head of a public organizations organized an illegal stay at the address of the organization of a foreign citizen who was on the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of the migration legislation.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kerch instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 1 of Article 322.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.

In total, since the beginning of the year, during the verification of the addresses of foreign citizens’ residence as well as the registration of foreign citizens with migration records, the personnel of the migration unit together with police precinct officers and FSB officers revealed seven facts of fictitious registration of foreign citizens. 48 administrative materials for offenses in the field of migration were compiled.

The most common violations committed by foreign citizens or stateless persons are those of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation, as well as failure to notify or violation of the established procedure for notifying the migration service, as well as the conclusion or termination of an employment contract or civil law contract for performance of work concluded with a foreign citizen.