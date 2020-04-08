In June 2015, a 59-year-old resident of the Orenburgsky District turned to the police division No. 6 of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orenburgskoye”, and said that unidentified persons had entered the house extension where the dovecote was and stole 52 thoroughbred doves.

A criminal case was instituted on the fact of the theft, a series of operational-search measures were carried out by police officers. The day before, officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orenburgskoye” compiled a protocol on an administrative offense against a 31-year-old man on the fact of staying in a public place in a state of intoxication. Forensic experts have established that the fingerprints of the offender coincided with the traces left at the crime scene in 2015. The suspect was detained by the Criminal police.

It was established that 44 and 31-year-old residents of the Orenburgsky District drank alcohol, one of them knew that there was a dovecote on the territory of the near-by gardeners’ association and that its owner was not at home at the moment. Then he invited a 31-year-old friend to steal the pigeons. The offenders entered the house extension and carried away 52 birds in two travel bags. Subsequently, the initiator of this illegal act sold all the stolen pigeons. The men spent the proceeds on personal needs. Having discovered the loss of his property, the victim turned to the police. The victim said that he collected birds that had been stolen for 11 years. After committing the theft of adult birds, 16 chicks died, the pensioner managed to save only one dove.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.