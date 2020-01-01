The offender requested a reduction of the tax base by the amounts of a number of contracts with commercial organizations, knowing that there were no real economic relations with them.

Officers of the ES&CC Administration during a complex of operational-search and verification measures established the involvement of the head of a commercial organization in tax evasion.

According to preliminary data, the businessman, carrying out entrepreneurial activities in the area of wholesale trade in construction materials and products made of ceramics and glass, submitted to the tax authority value added tax declarations and the book of purchases with deliberately false information. To conceal the crime and facilitate its commission, the suspect prepared fictitious documents on financial and economic relations with a company engaged in the wholesale supply of non-specialized goods, as a result of which the offender evaded payment of taxes in the amount of 43,936,159 rubles.

Based on the materials collected by the police, the Investigative Administration of the IC of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Northern Ossetia-Alania instituted a criminal case against the businessman on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” part 2 of Article 199 of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently further investigation-operative measures are underway.