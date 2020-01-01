Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mostovskoy District completed the preliminary investigation of a multi-episode criminal case initiated against a 29-year old local resident on the grounds of offenses under Article 159, part 2 of Article 158, part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”, “Theft”, “Misappropriation” or “embezzlement”).

A local resident contacted the police with a message that she had become a victim of a fraudster. The woman explained to law enforcement officers that, on the advice of friends, she turned to a resident of the village of Mostovskoy, who, for a fee, offered her help in admission to a higher educational institution in the city of Krasnodar. The victim agreed with the man about the service and transferred money in the amount of 120,000 rubles, to the account indicated by him. However, the offender did not fulfill his obligations and stopped communicating.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers, on suspicion of committing the offense, detained a 29-year-old local resident and brought him to a police division for further proceedings.

During the investigation, the defendant’s involvement in other unlawful acts was established. Having distributed deliberately false information among residents of the Mostovskoy District about assisting in obtaining a certificate of completion of a driving school without attending training courses for candidates to getting the right to drive vehicles, the man fraudulently stole the funds of the victims.

In addition, using a trusting relationship with an individual entrepreneur, the offender, having provided false information about his solvency, purchased construction materials and tools worth more than 200,000 rubles from his store, but did not transfer money for the goods. As a result of the unlawful activities of the defendant, 16 victims suffered a damage totaling more than 4.5 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated articles provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.