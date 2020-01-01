“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against four members of a group who were accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to available information, the offenders bought uniforms and manufactured fake ID cards of gas service employees. Then they began making rounds of apartments of local residents with a proposal to purchase gas analyzers. For persuasiveness, the men referred to non-existent normative legal acts, allegedly obliging citizens to purchase those devices. The scammers informed residents about imminent accidents with the gas equipment installed in their apartments earlier and threatened to hold the residents responsible.

More than one hundred citizens, most of whom were pensioners were recognized as victims in the criminal case. The total material damage exceeded 750 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures in May 2018, three defendants were detained by police officers. The alleged organizer of the group was hiding for a long time, he was put on the federal wanted list and was detained in Moscow this February.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Kuibyshevsky District Court of the city of Omsk for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.