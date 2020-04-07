The man, born in 1958, headed the regional branch of the entertainment institution 2 years ago. One of his managerial duties was a large-scale announcement of future performances among the townspeople. It was on this that he decided to make money.

During operational activities in the framework of the investigation of a previously instituted criminal case on a bribe, police officers revealed additional episodes of the defendant’s criminal activity.

Thus, in September 2017, the suspect developed a criminal scheme for the appropriation of money from the sale of tickets. To that end, he concluded fictitious deals with a number of individual entrepreneurs. According to the agreement, the latter were supposed to sell tickets to the population and receive payment from the Rosgostsirk (Russian State Circus). From the start, both the parties were not planning to fulfill the terms of the agreement. All the work was carried out exclusively by employees of the institution, and the accomplices of the enterprising director returned the money received to him less a certain percentage. Thus, the offender appropriated a total of 460 thousand rubles.

Currently, several criminal cases have been instituted against the suspect by investigators of the Investigative Division No. 4 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kostroma on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code. The investigation is underway.

Law enforcement officers also carry out a set of operational measures aimed at revealing other episodes of the offender’s unlawful activity.