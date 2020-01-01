Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Moskovsky District of the city of Ryazan, detained a representative of an illegal on-line store when he was placing drugs to caches.

As part of the work to counter the drug threat on the Internet, specialists of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region established the identity of one more cache-filler operating in Ryazan. The 22-year-old resident of the regional center was a courier of a store offering synthetic drugs for sale on the darknet.

During the check of operational materials, the police detained the offender red-handed when he was traveling around the Moskovsky District of Ryazan to place drugs in caches. During a personal search, the investigators found several small packages with “synthetics” in the clothes of the offender, and when examining the area on Lugovaya Street, they found the already prepared cache with a drug weighing 16 grams.

The young man who did not work anywhere, did not study, and used drugs himself, admitted that he stored the bulk of the criminal goods at his place of residence. In his apartment on the Molodtsova Street, detectives found in a desk drawer a large number of parcels prepared for sale, packaging materials and notes of evidentiary value in the case.

In total, as a result of operational-search measures, 208 grams of the narcotic drug were seized from illegal trafficking.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the defendant in accordance with part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Preparation for the large-scale illicit sale of drugs”, the sanctions of which stipulate a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.