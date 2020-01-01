From the materials collected by the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Division for the Stavropolsky District, it follows that from January to December 2018, a man born in 1984 deliberately avoided paying tax at the sale of real estate by submitting tax returns with deliberately false information. Thus, he caused a damage to the budget in the amount of 1 million 200 thousand rubles.
On this fact, the Investigation Administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Samara Region initiated a criminal case under part 1 of Article 198 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Tax evasion by an individual”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to one years.
