In Kuedа, Perm Territory, a verdict was passed against a native of the Republic of Bashkortostan born in 1961. He was found guilty of illegal felling of forest plantations committed on an especially large scale.

The fact of illegal activity was revealed in October last year. The investigation found that the man carried out the illegal felling of fir-trees in one of the areas of the Kuedinsky forestry westward of the village of Zmeevka. Then, the offender transported the trees on a tractor with the help of two citizens who were unaware of the absence of a permit for wood-cutting.

The State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of about 200 thousand rubles. During the investigation of the criminal case, the man voluntarily fully reimbursed the damage.

The court sentenced the culprit to 1 year of imprisonment. He will serve the term in a colony settlement.