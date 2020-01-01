During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the head of the terminal and warehouse complex management colluded with two other officials of the company’s structural divisions for the purpose of illegal enrichment.

The defendants, using their official position, entered into an agreement with an organization controlled by them for unloading bulk building materials worth in total over 70 million rubles. However, the offenders were not intending to meet their obligations.

The first payment in the amount of 6 million 139 thousand rubles was transferred to the account of an ephemeral company, founded by the sons of one of the defendants. The promised work was not fulfilled. This fact attracted the interest of the internal security service of the customer company and it initiated an audit. The collected materials were handed over to the transport police.

The investigation found that the offenders managed to legalize the transferred funds through a shell organization, transferring the entire amount to its account, prudently breaking it into amounts below 600 thousand rubles, for which no state control was exercised. The defendants failed to complete their major scam because of circumstances beyond their control. Their activities were suppressed by the traffic police.

Four suspects were charged on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud attempted by an organized group on an especially large scale”; sub-paragraphs “a, b” of part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Legalization of funds acquired by an organized group in an especially large amount by an organized group in an especially large amount”. Two more defendants will stand trial for a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.