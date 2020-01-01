“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region together with colleagues from Moscow and St. Petersburg, the Rostov, Kaliningrad, Vologda regions and a number of other regions suppressed the activities of an interregional criminal community suspected of selling drugs.

It was established that the offenders sold drugs through caches, as well as through postal deliveries on the territory of eight constituents of the Russian Federation. They found clients in the shadow segment of the Internet, and received payment to e-wallets.

As a result of operational-search measures in the Voronezh Region, the police detained a courier who was transporting a wholesale batch of synthetic drugs intended for further sale. About 1.5 kilograms of methadone were found when examining his car.

In the course of further work, the police managed to reveal the connection between the suspect and six accomplices - the cache-fillers. All of them were also detained.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 210, part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With regard to three suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly.

During searches in caches and in postal parcels, more than 2.5 kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.