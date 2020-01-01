“Officers of the “K” Administration of the MIA of Russia together with the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of theft of funds from citizens' bank accounts.

The defendants used the following deception scheme. They made calls to citizens' cell phones and introduced themselves as security officers of a credit institution. Then they reported that a suspicious payment of a large amount had been made from the client's card. To stop it, it was necessary to immediately transfer funds to a backup account. After the victim carried out that operation, all the money was debited from his card. Subsequently, the offenders invested most of the stolen cash into cryptocurrency.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The other day the Police detained the suspects of committing the mentioned crimes. Searches were carried out at the places of residence of the suspects, during which bank cards, money in an amount of over 25 million rubles, computer equipment, mobile phones, firearms and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Officers of the “K” Administration of the MIA of Russia carry out a set of measures aimed at identifying all episodes of the illegal activity,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.