In Rostov-on-Don, police officers detained an offender who, after being arrested for committing a number of serious crimes, escaped from a pre-trial detention center in the Rostov Region.

During the check of operational information, Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region checked the persons involved in a crime committed in the Voronezh Region. When conducting operational-search measures in one of the districts of Rostov-on-Don, police detained a man who, as it turned out later, had been serving his sentence in a pre-trial detention center.

For further investigation, the man was taken to a police division. During a conversation with the police, the 28-year-old man said that he had escaped in order to commit subsequent crimes. Law enforcement officers immediately reported this fact to personnel of the GA for the Rostov Region of the Federal Penal System.

Law enforcement authorities found that according to documents, the suspect should at that moment stay in custody in a pre-trial detention center for previously committed thefts of cash from ATMs in the cities of Bataisk and Rostov-on-Don.

Law enforcement officers established that in the cell of the regime building another person was staying under the prisoner's name. As it turned out, the front man, using a fake lawyer's identity card, as well as a wig and glasses for disguise, entered the territory of the institution allegedly to provide legal services to his “client”. After discussing a possible escape plan, the men exchanged clothes and documents, as a result of which the prisoner, under the name of his pseudo lawyer, left the premises of the detention center and got outside the territory of the institution. According to preliminary information, the defendants contacted each other more than once. The accomplice explained how to leave the interrogation room into the detention center yard, and then leave the yard itself.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 313 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Escaping from Custody” and part 1 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Forgery, Production or Circulation of Fake Documents, State Awards, Stamps, Seals or forms”. The suspects have been taken to custody.