Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Seversky District investigated a criminal case instituted on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Art. 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Organization of illegal migration”.

According to the investigation, a 49-year-old resident of the city of Krasnodar, being the director of one of the organizations of the Seversky District, entered into more than 1,200 fictitious labor contracts with citizens of neighboring countries, on the basis of which he submitted sets of documents to the migration registration body, including notifications of the arrival of foreign citizens to the place of stay, indicating the address of the company owned by him. Thus, the defendant provided foreigners with a possibility of migration registration and their subsequent illegal stay on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The facts of illegal activity were revealed by officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnodar Territory.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior has been chosen for the defendant.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.