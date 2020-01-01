Investigation Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Pavlovsky District initiated a criminal case against two 30-year-old residents of Voronezh and the Novousmansky District on the grounds of an offense under part. 2 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the detainees posted free ads on the sale of goods on an Internet website, asking to make an advance payment for the goods or to pay for them in full. As soon as the victims transferred the money, the offenders stopped contacts with them.

Thus, a local resident turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Pavlovsky District, and explained to the police that he had become a victim of fraudsters. The victim said that he had found an advertisement for the sale of an outboard motor on one of the sites. And having contacted the seller, he found out that the product he was interested in was physically in the Republic of Udmurtia and it was necessary to fully pay the cost of the good to order it. After transferring 50 thousand rubles, the victim expected his purchase within the indicated time period, however, the parcel was never delivered, and the seller stopped contacts.

Currently, about 20 facts of remote fraud committed by the detainees have been registered. The total material damage to the victims exceeded 300 thousand rubles.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures using technical means, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region established the identities and whereabouts of the suspects. The day before, operatives arrived at the place of residence of the offenders, in order to detain them, but the latter left the house through a window on the second floor of the apartment building to avoid responsibility. The police organized their pursuit and, despite the resistance, the swindlers were detained.

During a search conducted in their rented apartment in the Leninsky District of the city of Voronezh, police seized 15 bank cards, 6 cell phones and 3 laptops.

The suspects have been detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code. The decision on the preventive measure in the form of placement to custody is being considered.

For committing this unlawful act, the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.