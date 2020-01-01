“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control together with colleagues from the Rostov and Moscow regions on the territory of the Urban District of Istra liquidated a clandestine laboratory for the production of narcotic drug mephedrone, equipped in a rented cottage. Four suspects were detained, among them the alleged organizer of the illegal activities, as well as persons involved in the production of prohibited substances.
Subsequently, two interregional couriers who delivered drugs to the Kaluga, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov and Saratov regions were identified and detained. Five kilograms of drugs were found with them.
In total, as a result of operational-search measures, more than twenty kilograms of mephedrone, 52 units of laboratory equipment, more than 160 kilograms of precursors, 200 kilograms of chemical reagents were seized from illegal trafficking.
investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Istra of the Moscow Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.