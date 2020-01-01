“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control together with colleagues from the Rostov and Moscow regions on the territory of the Urban District of Istra liquidated a clandestine laboratory for the production of narcotic drug mephedrone, equipped in a rented cottage. Four suspects were detained, among them the alleged organizer of the illegal activities, as well as persons involved in the production of prohibited substances.

Subsequently, two interregional couriers who delivered drugs to the Kaluga, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov and Saratov regions were identified and detained. Five kilograms of drugs were found with them.

In total, as a result of operational-search measures, more than twenty kilograms of mephedrone, 52 units of laboratory equipment, more than 160 kilograms of precursors, 200 kilograms of chemical reagents were seized from illegal trafficking.

investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Istra of the Moscow Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.