“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in a video conference mode, introduced the new chief to the personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol. Colonel of Police Pavel Gishchenko was appointed to this position by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The MIA of Russia Chief has noted that Pavel Gishchenko possesses extensive practical and managerial experience, which will enable him to solve more ambitious tasks in his new position – at the level of a constituent entity of the Russian Federation with a special status.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized that certain adjustments were made to the specifics of the police work organization, related to counteracting the spread of the new coronavirus infection. In particular, by-apartment rounds of citizens are carried out to monitor their compliance with quarantine measures.

“Just the other day, the issue of allocating additional funding to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to pay compensation for overtime work was resolved. The funds, at my direction, will be transferred on the basis of applications from the territorial bodies,” the Minister said and demanded that the new leader would ensure their effective targeted use so that each employee would receive an additional payment for overtime.

According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, at the same time protection of personal and property rights of citizens remains on the agenda: “This is one of those basic criteria by which our and your work is evaluated.”

In addition, the Chief of the Agency drew attention to the importance of improving the effectiveness in execution of a number of other tasks, including the adoption of preventive measures aimed at reducing the number of grave and especially grave crimes, as well as the prevention of juvenile delinquency and the maintenance of law and order in public places.

The Minister expressed confidence that Pavel Gishchenko would be able to direct the personnel of the Sevastopol garrison in solving the tasks set and will ensure, together with the concerned bodies, the proper level of security in the region.

For reference

Pavel Ivanovich Gishchenko began his service more than 20 years ago as a criminal investigation officer.

For a long time he supervised the work of the criminal units, and then – of the internal affairs division at the district level.

He was consistently the Chief of the departments of the MIA of Russia administrations for the city of Volzhsky and the city of Volgograd.