The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division for the Tarussky District is investigating a criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement”.

The indicated fact was revealed at one of the enterprises of the municipality in the framework of the criminal investigation.

According to preliminary data, a local resident born in 1953, being an official of the organization, using his official position, repeatedly leased real estate belonging to the enterprise. The income from the services provided did not go to the cash desk of the organization. The man misappropriated the money free of charge, disposing of it at his discretion. The suspect misappropriated in total more than 1.7 million rubles.

Currently, the man is charged with committing four episodes of the illegal activity.

According to the current legislation this article presumes a maximum punishment of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

The investigation is underway.